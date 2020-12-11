Texas Republican Party Calls For Secession After Supreme Court Defeat

Advertisements

The Texas Republican Party released a statement that amounted to a call for secession after the Supreme Court refused to overturn the election.

Read the statement:

The @TexasGOP is out with a statement in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, all but calling for secession: “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.” pic.twitter.com/4bB3gk88t4 — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) December 12, 2020

The Texas Republicans suggested, “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

The sentence above was the Republican Party of a state putting it out there that the states that joined the lawsuit to overturn a democratic election should come together and form their own country.

Republicans are literally thinking about a civil war because Donald Trump lost. Texas and their fellow red states would be free to go. Trump has been an admirer of Confederate statues while in office, so it is hard to think of anyone better to be the next Jefferson Davis.

Texas

Republicans are upset because their plot to destroy the electoral system and trample on the US Constitution has failed. Texas and all of the other states and members of Congress who joined them already committed a seditious act, so secession seems like the next step for a group of people who truly hate democracy.

