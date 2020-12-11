Trump Falsely Claims The Biden Administration Will Be Scandal Plagued

Advertisements

President Donald Trump claimed, without evidence, that President-elect Joe Biden’s administration “will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come” in a tweet this morning, asserting that it will be “much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done.”

Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

The president appeared to indicate that the Supreme Court should overturn the results of the 2020 election. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court rejected an attempt by Pennsylvania Republicans to invalidate ballots cast for Biden in the state.

Advertisements

The president and Republicans have not fared better in lower courts and have been excoriated multiple times for filing baseless lawsuits alleging that election fraud took place. There is no evidence of election fraud; the president’s own security agencies have disputed his claims.

Trump’s remarks that Supreme Court justices should “show great Courage & Wisdom” and “Save the USA” are a continuation of statements he’s made this week suggesting that his election fraud lawsuits would soon teach American voters about “courage” and “saving our Country.”

“I received hundreds of thousands of legal votes more, in all of the Swing States, than did my opponent,” the president said yesterday. “ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose, unless FIXED!” (This is false.)

But this wasn’t the only swipe Trump took at Biden this morning. Earlier, he suggested that the Biden administration will botch the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Pfizer’s vaccination for emergency use in the United States.

“The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster,” the president said.

The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster. Now they want to come in and take over one of the “greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.” I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Trump has made similar statements before and they are just as false.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates between April 12 of that year and April 10, 2010, there were 60.8 million cases, 274,304 hospitalizations, and 12,469 deaths in the United States due to the swine flu pandemic. As of this writing, the death toll in the United States from the coronavirus is at 299,877 persons since the first coronavirus death was reported in late February.