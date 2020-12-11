Trump Refuses To Come Out Of His Bedroom And Attend White House Christmas Party After SCOTUS Defeat

18.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Guests at the White House Christmas party were informed that Trump would not be joining them or making remarks after losing in the Supreme Court.

Maggie Haberman tweeted:

At the White House Christmas Party, guests were informed about 10 minutes ago that the president won't be joining them to make remarks. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 12, 2020

In other words, Trump is pouting in his bedroom and refusing to come out after the Supreme Court refused to overturn the presidential election for him. Trump has pulled this stunt before. He also refused to come downstairs and greet newly elected House Republicans when they were brought by the White House to meet him.

Trump would rather stay in his bedroom likely on the phone while watching Fox News. One can only imagine Trump furiously working his cell phone plotting with his friends what his next move might be before the Electoral College certifies Biden’s victory on Monday.

It is well documented that the Trumps are not big supporters of Christmas:

Did she really just disrespect Christmas ? Man I swear, Mr. and Mrs. Trump be wilding #TrumpIsALaughingStock #MelaniaTrump #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/tiZNXFCV9D — Majin M. Luffy (@MajinKing8211) December 9, 2020

Donald Trump really thought that the Supreme Court would save him. Instead, they have set the stage for him to be prosecuted for his financial crimes.

No wonder Trump is sulking. He is probably in bed sucking down Diet Cokes and worrying about his potential felony conviction.

Trump is sulking and refusing to celebrate Christmas.