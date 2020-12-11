Trump Suggests Call He Made to Ukraine, Which Was Center of Impeachment Scandal, Predicted “Biden Corruption”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump was impeached, in part, for encouraging Ukrainian leadership to investigate President-elect Joe Biden for “political dirt” he could wield against his opponent. The president was ultimately acquitted by the Senate earlier this year, and he touted the acquittal as a sign of his innocence in the matter, which he has claimed, without evidence, was a Democratic plot to topple his presidency.

Earlier this morning, the president flaunted the call that made “quid pro quo” one of the oft-repeated phrases of the House’s impeachment investigation.

“Now it turns out that my phone call to the President of Ukraine, which many, including me, have called ‘perfect,’ was even better than that,” the president wrote.

Advertisements

“I predicted Biden corruption, said to call the A.G., who perhaps knew of the corruption during the impeachment hoax?” he added.

Now it turns out that my phone call to the President of Ukraine, which many, including me, have called “perfect”, was even better than that. I predicted Biden corruption, said to call the A.G., who perhaps knew of the corruption during the impeachment hoax? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Critics railed against the president in response.

Thank you for reminding everyone that you were impeached forever because of the worst phone call ever. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 11, 2020

Says the guy who as a soon as he is out of office will be forced to deal with multiple investigations in New York. Okay! Not only was Trump's call to the president of Ukraine less than "perfect" – it resulted in his IMPEACHMENT. — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) December 11, 2020

You're just recognizing all the things – you're an impeached, soon to be former President. Good to see you working that out — Angi Baber (@AngiDru) December 11, 2020

You were impeached for this. You’re a puppet for a hostile foreign power. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 11, 2020

President Trump has continued to attack Biden since losing the 2020 presidential election. He has claimed the election was fraudulent, though there is no evidence to support this.

Earlier this morning, he claimed that Biden’s administration “will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come” in a tweet this morning, asserting that it will be “much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done.”

The president appeared to indicate that the Supreme Court should overturn the results of the 2020 election. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court rejected an attempt by Pennsylvania Republicans to invalidate ballots cast for Biden in the state. There is no evidence to suggest that the Supreme Court will invalidate votes in states that have already certified their election results.