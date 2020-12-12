Posted on by Jason Easley

House Republicans Knew Texas Lawsuit Would Fail, But Trump Really Thought He Would Win

Republicans who signed on to the Texas lawsuit knew that it was going to fail, but Trump really thought that he was going to win.

Kaitlin Collins of CNN tweeted:

Republicans have enraged their constituents by signing on to the lawsuit that they knew was a joke. They have potentially jeopardized their seats as calls are growing for the House to vote not to seat them. They did it all to feed Donald Trump’s delusions.

Trump never had a chance of winning the Texas lawsuit. States can not under the constitution tell other states how to run their elections. States have the power to determine how their elections are conducted. Trump can’t ask for votes to be thrown out because he is upset that he lost.

That is not how the constitutional separation of powers works.

By enabling Trump’s delusions, Republicans are both jeopardizing themselves and democracy.

This time democracy won.

Donald Trump thought that the Supreme Court was the ace that he had up his sleeve to keep himself in office, but it turned out to be a joker that sealed his fate as a one-term loser.

