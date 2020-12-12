Proud Boys Leader Shows Up At The White House After Claiming He Received ‘Last Minute Invite’

Advertisements

After Donald Trump’s coup attempt was dealt a serious blow by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, a Proud Boys leader showed up at the White House on Saturday.

“The head of the Proud Boys says he is at the White House,” AP reporter Jonathan Lemire said in a tweet, sharing a screenshot of a Parler post from Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

In the post, Tarrio said he received a “last minute invite to an undisclosed location,” including an up-close picture of the White House and the hashtag, #Trump2020.

The head of the Proud Boys says he is at the White House https://t.co/ICp3QRsIXr — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 12, 2020

The White House claimed that Tarrio was not there by invitation but instead for a “public WH Christmas tour.”

I asked White House about Proud Boys leader being there today. Response from spokesman Judd Deere: “He was on a public WH Christmas tour. He did not have a meeting with the President nor did the WH invite him.” — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 12, 2020

Of course, this is a White House and a president that spews lies on a daily basis, so anything they say should be taken with a boatload of salt. That’s especially true given Trump’s past refusal to condemn groups like the Proud Boys.

During a presidential debate with Joe Biden in September, Trump infamously told the white supremacist group to “stand back and stand by” while refusing to condemn them.

With his presidency crumbling before his eyes, it wouldn’t surprise many folks if Trump did, in fact, invite the leader of the Proud Boys to the White House.

The Proud Boys is all Donald Trump has left

Donald Trump already lost the election to Joe Biden last month by millions of votes and a comfortable Electoral College margin. In the recounts and court cases that took place in recent weeks, that defeat was only confirmed.

All of that culminated with Friday’s Supreme Court decision to reject Trump’s effort to overturn Biden’s victory in a number of battleground states.

With the Electoral College set to finalize the results on Monday, Trump is likely to start seeing a growing number of Republican lawmakers acknowledge – finally – that Biden will be the president come Jan. 20, 2021

In other words, the final weeks of this failed presidency are likely to be very lonely for the outgoing president. Extremist groups like the Proud Boys are all Donald Trump will have left to boost his fragile ego.

