Newt Gingrich Complains That Making It Easier For Georgia To Vote Makes It Harder For Republicans To Win

Advertisements

Newt Gingrich is upset because Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State is putting more ballot drop boxes out for voters.

Gingrich tweeted:

Why is Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger working so hard to add drop boxes and take other steps to make it harder for Republicans to win. Is he really that intimidated by Stacey Abrams? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 13, 2020

Advertisements

Gingrich tweeted the quiet part that Republicans aren’t supposed to say. The former Speaker of the House admitted that when more people vote, Republicans can’t win, so the endgame for the GOP isn’t about appealing to as many voters as possible, but trying keep as many voters as possible from voting in elections.

Newt Gingrich is all in a tizzy, because 1.2 million Georgians have requested ballots to vote by mail in the Senate runoff elections, which means that Republicans may find themselves in the same situation as last month when Biden beat Trump. The GOP may have to rely on an early voting/election day turnout surge to make up what could be a massive Democratic mail in ballot edge.

Republicans hate big turnout elections, because when voters show up, they lose. Georgia Republicans have been successful in the runoffs for years because they always found a way to suppress the Democratic vote and hold turnout down.

2020 could be very different, and that is why Republicans like Gingrich are complaining about making it too easy to vote.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook