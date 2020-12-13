Brian Kilmeade And Fox And Friends Plot A Coup On The Air To Overturn The Election

Advertisements

It was an embarrassing display on Fox and Friends Sunday, as the show tried to scheme ways for Trump to steal the election.

Kilmeade said, “It’s going to be tough after Monday when these individual states certify. I don’t — that’s ground we haven’t really plowed before because when they certify, how do you keep fighting until , January 6th? That’s the time when they transmit it, and the vice president’s got to sit there. The other thing, I called Jonathan Turley before this, I said what are his options? One thing they could do is you could stand up in the House and Senate and saw I object and fight it out right there. But I don’t believe they’d even get all the Republican senators like John Cornyn and Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse to even back the president, and they would need two-thirds to overturn the election. So legally it’s tough, but the president is a fighter. He’s going to fight to the end, and I watched Rudy with you guys yesterday from the field, and he has a plan.”

The Fox and Friends hosts were discussing a coup, while apparently pressuring Congress to challenge the election results and fight it out on the floor.

If Rudy Giuliani is the superman who is going to solve a problem, the plan is probably doomed. Giuliani is the same legal mind who has led Trump to exactly one lawsuit victory in nearly 60 legal challenges. Giuliani has COVID, not a plan.

Fox News is living the delusion, and refusing to admit the reality that the election is over, and nothing can save Donald Trump.

