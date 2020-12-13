Trump Handed 59th Election Lawsuit Loss By Georgia Supreme Court

Advertisements

The Georgia Supreme Court handed Trump yet another loss as they rejected his appeal to overturn the state’s election results.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

The court said it had no jurisdiction in the case because the Fulton County judge’s order they appealed — setting the case on a normal timetable instead of expedited timetable — was not a final judgment subject to direct appeal to the Supreme Court. Among other things, the court also held that the “petitioners have not shown that this is one of those extremely rare cases that would invoke our original jurisdiction.”

Advertisements

Trump has been clinging to the local lawsuits as a hope that he can get the election results uncertified, but he is losing appeals in each of the states that he is trying to overturn.

Marc E. Elias tweeted that Trump has no more active lawsuits, only appeals of defeats remaining:

🚨BREAKING: There are currently no unruled upon lawsuits brought by Trump or his allies in any court. The only cases remaining in court are appeals of Trump's previous losses. Unless they file new lawsuits, Trump and his allies will remain 1-59 in post-election litigation. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 13, 2020

Trump is out of lawsuits. He continues to lose his appeals. It’s all over. Trump and Fox News continue to try to keep the con going, but the soon to be a one-term president is done. The last gasp will come when Republicans try to challenge the results in Congress, but Trump has managed to turn one election loss into nearly six weeks of non-stop and persistent losing.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook