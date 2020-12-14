Biden Uses Trump’s Own Words To Declare His Victory An Electoral College Landslide

Advertisements

President-elect Joe Biden, formally clinching an Electoral College victory on Monday, called his and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ win in the 2020 election a “landslide.”

To explain his victory to the American people, all Biden had to do was use Trump’s own words from 2016.

“306 votes is the same number of electoral votes that Donald Trump and Vice President Pence received when they won in 2016,” Biden said. “At the time, President Trump called his electoral college tally a landslide.”

Biden added, “By [Trump’s] own standards, these numbers represented a clear victory then and I respectfully suggest they do so now.”

Video:

Biden says by Trump’s own standards, he and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election in a “landslide.” pic.twitter.com/QL1Rmt5LOX — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 15, 2020

Biden said:

More than 81 million of those votes were cast for me and Vice President-elect Harris. That, too, is a record – more than any ticket has received in the history of America. It represents a winning margin of more than 7 million votes over the number of votes cast for my opponent. Together, the Vice President-elect Harris and I earned 306 electoral votes, well exceeding the 270 electoral votes needed to secure victory. 306 votes is the same number of electoral votes that Donald Trump and Vice President Pence received when they won in 2016. At the time, President Trump called his electoral college tally a landslide. By his own standards, these numbers represented a clear victory then and I respectfully suggest they do so now. If anyone didn’t know before, they know now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy.

Biden urges Trump – and America – to move on

Aside from declaring victory (again), another central message of Joe Biden’s speech on Monday night boiled down to two words: move on.

Donald Trump’s tantrum-based legal challenges of the election have gone nowhere. The Electoral College has officially declared Biden the winner.

It’s time for Donald Trump and his Republican sycophants in Congress to acknowledge that reality so the country can move on, come together, and address a series of crises that are far more important than the outgoing president’s ego.

This election wasn’t particularly close, and Joe Biden was sure to remind the American people of that on Monday night as he urged the country to turn the page on Donald Trump.

