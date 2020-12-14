Fake Republican Electors In Georgia Cast Votes For Trump And Declare The Election Ongoing

Advertisements

In Georgia, Republicans held their own meeting and used their own slate of fake electors who voted for Trump and declared the election ongoing.

The real electors voted for Joe Biden:

Georgia's 16 electors have all cast their votes for Joe Biden, and electors applauded and cheered as the vote concluded. “I’m pleased to announce that Joseph R. Biden has received 16 votes for president of the United States,” said Stacey Abrams, presiding officer. — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, in another part of the Georgia State Capitol:

Meanwhile, in another part of the GA State Capitol, 16 GOP electors cast ballots for Trump, declaring that "the contest of the election is ongoing." Photo via @HaistenWillis, who's reporting from the room. pic.twitter.com/xnPrBQIHsw — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) December 14, 2020

The people who voted in the Republican vote are not the real slate of electors. Their votes mean nothing. It is an act of political theater meant to play to Trump and his supporters and keep the phony notion alive that the election was not legitimate.

The nation is witnessing the birth of the Trumpfederacy. A group of Trump loyalists who are so lawless and detached from reality that they are holding their own electoral college votes and proclaiming that an election that has long since been decided is ongoing.

The Republican behavior since the election represents the greatest domestic threat to the country since the Civil War, and their behavior is growing more seditious each day.

