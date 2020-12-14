Michigan Legislature Pulls GOP Member from Committee Assignments For Hinting at Undermining Electoral College Vote

Advertisements

The Michigan legislature has pulled GOP member Representative Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Township) from his committee assignments after he hinted he was “part of a group that sought to disrupt or otherwise undermine the Electoral College vote slated to happen at the Capitol this afternoon,” according to The Detroit Free Press.

The news comes after the Michigan legislature closed its office buildings as a result of “credible threats of violence” ahead of today’s Electoral College vote.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) announced the decision to demote Eisen and also addressed the threats against members of the Electoral College.

“We have been consistent in our position on issues of violence and intimidation in politics — it is never appropriate and never acceptable. That is true of threats or suggestions of violence against Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson, Rep. Johnson and others on the Oversight committee, Republicans, Democrats, and members of the Electoral College,” Chatfield said in a statement. “That applies to threats made toward public officials, and it must also apply when the public officials open the door to violent behavior and refuse to condemn it. We must do better.”

Chatfield added: “We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process. We must be held to a higher standard. Because of that, Rep. Eisen has been removed from his committee assignments for the rest of the term.”

Electoral College votes are underway to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. Although President Donald Trump has continued to allege that fraud took place and has sought to undermine the result, no evidence of fraud has been found and United States security agencies have affirmed that the election was a free and fair one.