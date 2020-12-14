Posted on by Alan Ryland

Michigan Legislature Shuts Down Due to “Credible Threats” Ahead of Electoral College Vote

The Michigan state legislature’s office buildings have closed as a result of “credible threats of violence” ahead of today’s electoral college vote.

“The Senate has closed its own workspaces tomorrow based upon recommendations from law enforcement,” said Amber McCann, a spokesperson for state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R). “The decision was not made because of anticipated protests, but was made based on credible threats of violence.”

State Representative Kevin Hertel (D) also said the House would close its offices “because credible threats have been made as Michigan’s electors to the Electoral College will meet at the Capitol.”

House Minority Leader-elect Donna Lasinski (D) said her Republican colleagues bear responsibility for the closures because in joining President Donald Trump’s calls to subvert the election results, they “undeniably created this dangerous, hostile atmosphere.”

Lawmakers have not confirmed details about these threats and did not respond to requests for comment.

President Trump has continued to claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent despite no evidence to support his claim. United States security agencies have also confirmed that no fraud took place and that the election, contrary to the president’s statements, was safe and secure. Today’s vote will officially certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, assuring he takes office in January.