Senate Republicans Are on the Attack Against Potential AG Nominee Sally Yates

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr announced that he will be stepping down from his position shortly before Christmas. His replacement will be Jeff Rosen, who is currently serving as Barr’s number 2.

Rosen, of course, won’t be holding his position for very long. Joe Biden will be taking over as President on January 20th and will be selecting his own Attorney General.

There are a few different names on Biden’s short list, including Merrick Garland and former Alabama senator Doug Jones. Another potential candidate, Sally Yates, is drawing the ire of GOP lawmakers.

While Yates is incredibly qualified and experienced, Republicans are still angry about her role investigating the ties between Donald Trump and Russia.

When asked if he would consider approving Yates as Attorney General, Texas’ John Cornyn simply said, “no.”

Chuck Grassley gave a longer answer. He told reporters, “I think there’s plenty of people that he wouldn’t have to take a chance on her.” The Iowa senator also referred to Yates previous investigation into Trump as “very worrisome.”

When asked if he would approve Yates, Lindsey Graham said, “I don’t think so.” On the other hand, Graham said he would be much more likely to approve the nomination of Jones or Garland.

According to a weekend piece from the Washington Post, Jones is currently seen as the favorite for the position. Jones would be a polar opposite to William Barr as he spent his career fighting for Civil Rights. The Alabama senator just recently lost his seat to Tommy Tuberville during the 2020 election.