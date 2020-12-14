Stephen Miller Claims “An Alternate Set of Electors” Will Certify Trump as the Winner of the 2020 Election

Advertisements

Presidential adviser Stephen Miller claims “an alternative” group of electors will vote to certify President Donald Trump as the winner of the 2020 election on the morning ahead of the electoral college vote that will certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

“The only date in the Constitution is January 20, so we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election,” Miller said.

“As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress,” he added.

You can listen to Miller in the video below.

Stephen Miller on Fox & Friends says "an alternative" group of electors is also voting today: "As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress."pic.twitter.com/5kIkfsbOFw — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 14, 2020

There is no evidence that the election was fraudulent despite Miller’s claims and President Trump’s own security agencies have disputed that any election fraud took place, affirming that the election was both free and fair.

A recent statement from the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, revealed the agencies found “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement went on to refer to the 2020 general election as “the most secure in American history.”

Electors have begun to gather in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to certify Biden as the winner of the election. The meetings are scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. ET on the East Coast and 7 p.m. ET in Hawaii. Indiana, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Vermont are the first to certify and have started the process as of this writing. More electoral college updates to come as the day develops.