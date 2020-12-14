Upon Biden’s Electoral College Win, Lou Dobbs Calls for an Immediate Investigation Into His Family

Advertisements

Ironically, Fox News made the most impactful media call of the presidential race when they called Arizona for Joe Biden on election night. This thwarted Donald Trump’s hopes of falsely claiming victory on election night.

And while it has been a long couple of weeks, it seems that all of the network’s stars are willing to acknowledge that Biden will be president. And there is a clear pivot now to attacking the president-elect and his family.

Upon the resignation of William Barr, the Fox Business host is now calling for an investigation into the Biden family. Dobbs discussed the matter with Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton.

Referring to Barr’s replacement, Jeff Rosen, Fitton said, “Rosen is Barr’s hire. We’re not going to get anything different from the acting Attorney General.”

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Dobbs asked, “Well, with that uplifting conclusion I have to say, Tom, you want a special counsel to find out about the fraud on this election?”

“We need a special counsel on Biden,” Fitton responded, “we need a special counsel on the election, and we need a special prosecutor on Obamagate because Durham isn’t capable of doing whatever he’s been asked to do.”



Dobbs continued, “I support everything that Tom Fitton just said about special prosecutors and special counsel. Please, please, somebody, come to your senses over there at the Justice Department. Thanks, Tom, appreciate it.”

