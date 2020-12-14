With Bill Barr Jumping Off The Trump Titanic, A White House Pardon Spree Could Be Coming

Advertisements

With Attorney General William Barr announcing that he will be resigning only weeks before Donald Trump leaves office, the outgoing president could be on the verge of a pardon spree – for himself, his family members and his crooked friends.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace speculated on Monday that – even though Bill Barr has been happy to do the president’s dirty work since he took over as AG – Trump could be planning something that even Barr thinks is crossing the line.

“Is it possible that there is conduct that’s been projected … about Donald Trump’s intention to pardon en masse, to pardon preemptively, to possibly pardon himself and his own personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, that Bill Barr just didn’t want to be around for?” Wallace asked historian Jon Meacham.

“That’s certainly speculation I’d sign on for,” Meacham responded. “If we’re taking a pool, I want that entry.”

Video:

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace suggests that more pardons could be on the way after Bill Barr leaves his post. pic.twitter.com/CrotchrsD2 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 15, 2020

Wallace said:

Bill Barr apparently falling out of favor for, among other things, refusing to project the lie that Donald Trump has sold to 126 Republican members of Congress and millions of his own supporters that this election was somehow stolen from him. There was some reporting in The New York Times about a week ago that Bill Barr was considering leaving. And then even this weekend some more reporting that he might want to go before the holidays to spend more time, I think the quote we just read from Donald Trump, celebrating Christmas. In a pandemic, I’m not sure what that looks like. Maybe he makes the family eggnog. … Is it possible that there is conduct that’s been projected in reporting in Axios and The New York Times and The Washington Post about Donald Trump’s intention to pardon en masse, to pardon preemptively, to possibly pardon himself and his own personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, that Bill Barr just didn’t want to be around for?

There is no bottom for Donald Trump

While Monday was a great day for America with the first COVID vaccine being administered and the Electoral College formalizing Joe Biden’s victory, it was a horrendous day for Donald Trump.

If the past is any indication of what the American people can expect in the coming weeks, Trump will likely further abuse the powers of the presidency – while he still can – to punish political opponents and protect himself from legal peril once he leaves office.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley previously noted, that includes Trump pardoning his adult children, Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric.

There is no bottom for a corrupt, shameless individual like Donald Trump – a reality we’re all likely to witness in the closing days of the most dangerous presidency in history.

