Joe Biden Obliterates Loeffler and Purdue For Supporting Texas Lawsuit To Overturn The Election

At a rally for Democratic Senate runoff candidates Ossoff and Warnock, President-Elect Biden hammered Loeffler and Perdue for supporting the Texas lawsuit.

Biden hammers Loeffler and Perdue for supporting the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/j5znsJm5mx — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 15, 2020

Biden said, “You know who did nothing while Trump, Texas, and others were trying to wipe out every single one of the almost 5 million votes you had cast here in Georgia in November? Your two Republican senators. They stood by. In fact, your two Republican senators fully embraced what Texas was telling the Supreme Court They fully embraced nullifying nearly 5 million Georgia votes. You might want to remember that come January 5th. I will try to be generous here in the spirit of the season. Maybe your senators were just confused. Maybe they think they represent Texas. Well if you want to do the — Texas, you should be running in Texas, not in Georgia.”

Biden sang the praises of the Democratic candidates and made it clear that with a Democratic Senate, he and Democrats can make the lives of every American better.

Trump spent his rally for Loeffler and Perdue talking about himself. Joe Biden came to Georgia and made a strong case for Ossoff and Warnock while reminding the state’s voters that David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler don’t represent them.

