Georgia Secretary Of State Publicly Blasts David Purdue And Kelly Loeffler

Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blasted Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler for requesting data that they already have.

Raffensperger took the incumbent Republican senators to task for focusing on him and engaging in conspiracy theories over voter list data that they already have.

The Secretary of State said in a statement, “Though I’ve told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven’t listened,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “As embarrassing as it is for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler not to know that the data they want is already publicly available from the Secretary of State, it’s even worse that they’re not aware their own campaigns already have the data they’re looking for. Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.”

The Loeffler and Perdue campaigns know that they have the data, but they are playing to the narrative that Donald Trump has established that Georgia’s elections are rigged. The Republican incumbents are trying to win the runoffs by driving up turnout among Republicans out of fear that there is some gigantic conspiracy working against them in Georgia.

The concept of winning an election by claiming that it is rigged did not work for Donald Trump who spent months before election day claiming that the election was rigged against him. It is not surprising that Republicans are sticking with a losing strategy, because the GOP is not a political party anymore.

It is an authoritarian movement whose existence revolves around appeasing and serving Donald Trump.

