GOP House Leader Runs And Hides When Asked If Joe Biden Is President-Elect

Even though GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admitted Tuesday that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn as the next president and vice president, not all Republicans are willing to accept reality.

When asked if he acknowledged Biden as the president-elect, Republican House Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy ran and hid from reporters.

“Just asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy if he’s willing to acknowledge that Biden won the election and is president-elect,” CNN’s Manu Raju said on Twitter. “He walked in silence into Pelosi’s office.”

Video of the moment:

No response from McCarthy pic.twitter.com/YfCcz8IT59 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 16, 2020

Rep. McCarthy was one of 126 GOP lawmakers seeking to overturn election

It’s shameful enough that so many Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Mitch McConnell, spent weeks dragging their feet instead of acknowledging what has long been clear: Joe Biden will be the 46th president.

But Rep. McCarthy took it a step further by joining 125 other Republican lawmakers in supporting the Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn the election results in four battleground states.

That case, of course, was quickly laughed out of the U.S. Supreme Court, even by Trump’s own hand-picked justices.

While the lawsuit was quickly rejected by the Supreme Court, the names of all the Republicans who supported Donald Trump’s coup attempt – including Rep. McCarthy – will forever be in writing.

That’s something he’ll never be able to run from.

