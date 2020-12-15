McConnell Congratulates Biden After Electoral College Certifies Election Results

Advertisements

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden after the electoral college certified the results of the 2020 presidential election, marking the first time that he has acknowledged his victory.

“The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years,” McConnell said.

You can listen to his remarks below.

“As of this morning our country has officially a President-elect and a Vice President-elect.”⁰ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says “the Electoral College has spoken,” and congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their 2020 Election win pic.twitter.com/TcYruQ1Je5 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 15, 2020

Other Republicans have also followed suit after a tense month that saw many congressional Republicans refusing to acknowledge Biden as the president-elect and signing on to President Donald Trump’s statements that the election was fraudulent.

“I was proud to join thousands of people in Wyoming in voting for President Trump. I believe he’s the leader our country needs. I also respect the result of the Electoral College vote today,” said Senator John Barrasso (R-Wy.).

Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) also weighed in, saying last night that “now we have the constitutional threshold, and we’ll deal with Vice President Biden as the president elect.”

There is no evidence that the election was fradulent. President Trump’s own security agencies have disputed the claim and have affirmed that the election was a free and fair one.

More as this story develops.