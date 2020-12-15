Mitch McConnell Dumps Trump And Tells Senate GOP Not To Back Election Challenge

Advertisements

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is telling his Republican caucus not to support a move by Trump to challenge the election on the Senate floor.

The New York Times reported, “On a private call with Senate Republicans, Mr. McConnell and his top deputies pleaded with their colleagues not to join members of the House in objecting to the election results on Jan. 6, when Congress meets to ratify the Electoral College’s decision, according to three people familiar with the conversation, who described it on the condition of anonymity…So far, no senator has committed to joining them. In seeking to prevent anyone from doing so, Mr. McConnell argued that a challenge would force senators to go on the record either defying Mr. Trump or rejecting the will of the voters, potentially harming those running for election in 2022.”

Mitch McConnell doesn’t care about the country. If he cared about democracy, he would have recognized Biden’s win a month ago and put an end to the Trump election challenge farce. The only thing that McConnell cares about is his Senate majority. Polling suggests that he has a 50/50 chance of keeping the majority after the Senate runoffs in Georgia.

The retirement of Sen. Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania means that Republicans could be looking at already losing one Senate seat, especially if popular Gov. Tom Wolf runs to replace Toomey.

The fight on the House and Senate floor to challenge the election would be ugly and a complete waste of time.

McConnell is dumping Trump and moving on because he won’t let anything jeopardize his Senate majority.

