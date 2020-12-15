Mitch McConnell is the Latest Villain in MAGA World

Advertisements

Being a Republican in this day and age requires complete fealty to Donald Trump. To maintain the president and his supporter’s backing, one must fully aid in all of Trump’s fights no matter how ridiculous.

And to not back Trump is to immediately be attacked. Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch drew the ire of some Conservative media members after the Supreme Court refused to take up Texas AG Ken Paxton’s frivolous lawsuit.

William Barr was next in line. He’s been ripped by the likes of Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs for his failure to help Trump overturn the election results.

On Tuesday morning, Mitch McConnell publicly acknowledged the Democrat’s electoral victory and congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In doing so, he became the latest victim in MAGA-world.

Fox Radio’s Mark Levin tweeted:

“I think we should all thank McConnell for his excellent help in challenging the lawless acts of the Biden campaign and Democrats in the key battleground states. Wait, he was AWOL? Oh, well then, thanks for nothing, Mitch. Trump helped you secure your seat, as he did so man Senate and House seats, and you couldn’t even wait until January 6th. You’ve been the GOP ‘leader’ in the Senate for far too long. It’s time for some fresh thinking and new blood.” https://twitter.com/marklevinshow/status/1338892228824080385

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk also weighed in on McConnell. He took to Twitter, writing, “If Senate Republicans want to lose the Georgia races and their majority, conceding the presidential election to Joe Biden and congratulating Kamala Harris is a good place to start.”

