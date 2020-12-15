Steve Schmidt Officially Registers As A Democrat And Calls The GOP A Grave Threat To Democracy

Advertisements

Former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt said on Tuesday that the Republican Party in its current form must never again win a presidential election.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Schmidt said that while the Trump-stained GOP’s behavior over the past month has been a “farce,” it was still an assault on American democracy.

“It was a joke in a lot of ways, but it was a coup. It was a failed coup,” Schmidt said. “And the way you get to a second coup in most countries is by having your first unsuccessful one.”

Video:

Steve Schmidt on why the GOP in its current form must never win the White House again: “It was a failed coup, and the way you get to a second coup in most countries is by having your first unsuccessful one.” pic.twitter.com/I6xr8jQnQx — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 16, 2020

Schmidt said:

What I believe is the pro-democracy side of this coalition can never again lose the presidential election to the pro-autocracy side – because we may not have another election after that one. This played out as a farce, mostly, over the month of November except for the actual poisoning of the polity. It was a joke in a lot of ways, but it was a coup. It was a failed coup. And the way you get to a second coup in most countries is by having your first unsuccessful one. This is shameful conduct, dangerous conduct, and the country is in a dangerous hour, and unlike one we have ever been in before because of the seditious activities of these Republican attorneys general and members of the House.

Schmidt is officially registering as a Democrat

Steve Schmidt’s comments on Tuesday come after it was revealed that he is officially registering as a member of the Democratic Party, saying it’s the only party that “stands for the ideas and ideals of American liberty.”

Steve breaks some big news about his party affiliation. And the legendary @carlbernstein breaks down today’s news and puts it in historical context. It may not be the episode you want to hear, but need to hear. https://t.co/buZYaKs2Sc pic.twitter.com/0n59vgjv92 — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) December 15, 2020

Schmidt’s announcement that he was registering as a Democrat comes two years after he left the Republican Party over Donald Trump’s family separation policy.

“At the end of the day, there’s now one pro-democracy political party in the United States of America, and that’s the Democratic Party,” Schmidt said on Tuesday.

