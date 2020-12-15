Trump Continues to Spread Lies About Voting Irregularities Even After Electoral College Confirms Biden’s Win

Advertisements

President Donald Trump asserted that voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election were the result of faulty machine machines, continuing a string of false claims about the voting process a day after the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden as the president-elect.

“Tremendous problems being found with voting machines. They are so far off it is ridiculous. Able to take a landslide victory and reduce it to a tight loss,” the president wrote. “This is not what the USA is all about. Law enforcement shielding machines. DO NOT TAMPER, a crime. Much more to come!”

Tremendous problems being found with voting machines. They are so far off it is ridiculous. Able to take a landslide victory and reduce it to a tight loss. This is not what the USA is all about. Law enforcement shielding machines. DO NOT TAMPER, a crime. Much more to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

Advertisements

Trump has often claimed that Dominion voting machines were compromised in some way, but that has already been debunked.

The conspiracy theory originated from the pro-Trump One America News Network (OANN).

OANN claimed, citing “data analysis” and without providing any clear evidence, that Dominion “deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide.” A New York Times investigation found that there were explanations for voting irregularities in cases in Michigan and Georgia that involved Dominion software.

“The Dominion software was used in only two of the five counties that had problems in Michigan and Georgia, and in every instance there was a detailed explanation for what had happened. In all of the cases, software did not affect the vote counts,” the Times reported.

The outlet went on to note that “In the two Michigan counties that had mistakes, the inaccuracies were because of human errors, not software problems, according to the Michigan Department of State, county officials and election-security experts. Only one of the two Michigan counties used Dominion software.”

Issues in three Georgia counties “had other explanations,” they continued. “In one county, an apparent problem with Dominion software delayed officials’ reporting of the vote tallies, but did not affect the actual vote count. In two other counties, a separate company’s software slowed poll workers’ ability to check-in voters.”

United States security agencies have debunked with the president’s claims, finding no evidence the election was compromised.

A statement posted last month by the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, revealed the agencies found “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement went on to refer to the 2020 general election as “the most secure in American history.”