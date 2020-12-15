Trump Insists There is “Tremendous Evidence” of Voter Fraud Immediately After McConnell Acknowledges Biden’s Victory

Advertisements

President Donald Trump doubled down on his claims that voter fraud played a role in the 2020 presidential election results, insisting that there is “tremendous evidence” that the activity took place.

“There has never been anything like this in our Country!” the president claimed.

Tremendous evidence pouring in on voter fraud. There has never been anything like this in our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

Trump’s message came mere minutes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for the first time acknowledged Joe Biden as the president-elect, capping six weeks of tensions in Washington as the president, with the help of many Republicans, mounted dubious efforts to overturn the election results.

“The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years,” McConnell said earlier this morning. Other Republicans soon followed suit, signaling cracks in the president’s firewall.

There is no evidence of widespread election fraud. The weekend ahead of the electoral college vote, the Supreme Court tossed out a Texas lawsuit that sought to reverse the election results in key swing states––including Michigan and Georgia––that the president lost, effectively ending his attempts to prove that the election had been compromised. President Trump’s claims have also been debunked by federal agencies, which could find no evidence fraud took place.

Last night, the president’s attorney general, William Barr, announced he would resign effective next week. Barr was a key ally of the president’s, pushing his “law and order agenda” until he fell out of favor for announcing that his office could find no evidence that fraud took place.