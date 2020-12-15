While Biden Has Raised $10 Million to Aid Warnock and Ossoff, Trump is Just Pocketing Georgia Fundraising Money for Himself

Advertisements

Joe Biden received 306 Electoral College votes on Monday. On Tuesday, he headed down to Georgia to campaign for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff who are competing in a hugely important senate runoff.

During the 2020 campaign season, Biden showed that he could be a powerful fundraiser. In the last few months up to the November election, the former Vice President routinely out-raised Donald Trump.

Biden built out a large grassroots fundraising list during his campaign. And he has tapped into that network to help the two Democratic candidates. So far, he has been able to raise $10 million for their campaign.

Trump also has a large donor network. And he has had no qualms about contacting those donors post election. Rather than helping Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, though, he’s been paying off his own debts.

Doug Heye, a veteran GOP strategist told Politico, “The reality is Donald Trump does not care about the future of the Republican Party, so if he can raise money off of the Georgia runoffs but keep the money for his own purposes, he will do so.”

Martha Zoller is the chair of Georgia United Victory. Georgia United Victory is a PAC dedicated to delivering victory to Loeffler and Perdue in January.

She said of the president’s actions, “Money is speech, and if it can get to the right place it should be used. But if it’s going to [Trump’s] leadership PAC and not being spent on the behalf of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler I think that’s problematic.”

The January run-off is set to be the first test of Trump’s willingness to help the GOP when he is not in charge. He is more than likely to fail that test.