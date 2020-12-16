Dem. Congressman Jared Huffman Destroys Betsy DeVos in Brutal Tweet

Advertisements

A lot of Donald Trump’s cabinet members have been objects of ridicule. Oreo Cookies made fun of Ben Carson after a HUD gaffe. Late night news hosts ripped Wilbur Ross for his physical and behavioral similarities to Mr. Burns from the Simpsons.

But no figure has been the figure of more disdain than Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Even in committee hearings, the billionaire Trump donor is insulted right to her face.

And back when DeVos had a disastrous 2018 60 Minutes interview, California Democrat Jared Huffman couldn’t resist taking a huge shot at her. “Dear President Trump,” Huffman wrote. “If you want to meet someone who has an actual IQ problem (as opposed to just being black), meet your Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Rich, white, and dumber than a bag of hammers.”

Dear President Trump, if you want to meet someone who has an actual IQ problem (as opposed to just being black), meet your Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Rich, white, and dumber than a bag of hammers. https://t.co/hrkNuF1OQW — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) March 12, 2018

Huffman, though, felt like he had to revise the tweet after recent comments from DeVos were leaked. According to Politico, the Education Secretary recently told staffers, “Let me leave you with this plea: Resist. Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always.”

The congressman shared the Politico article and wrote, “I once took heat for calling Betsy DeVos ‘dumb as a bag of hammers.’ But after her 4 years as our Education Secretary, I now realize an apology is owed. To hammers.”

I once took heat for calling Betsy DeVos "dumb as a bag of hammers." But after her 4 years as our Education Secretary, I now realize an apology is owed. To hammers. https://t.co/k84VOJ81sH — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) December 16, 2020