Trump Declares Fox News is “Dead” After Allegedly Appeasing “Radical Left Democrats”

President Donald Trump claimed that Fox News is “dead” after allegedly appeasing “Radical Left Democrats.” The president said Fox, which has often come under fire for its fawning, often deferential reporting about him, is now “in limboland” following a decline in ratings.

Can’t believe how badly @FoxNews is doing in the ratings. They played right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats, & now are floating in limboland. Hiring fired @donnabraziIe, and far worse, allowing endless negative and unedited commercials. @FoxNews is dead. Really Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

The president’s remarks come after Fox, much like other networks, recognized Joe Biden as the president-elect after the Electoral College certified his November 3 election win.

Although Fox has continued to give airtime to conspiracy theories about the election, both its news coverage and opinion pages have not shied away from recognizing Biden’s victory.

Consider a piece published yesterday by Fox News contributor Richard Fowler, who wrote, “Every election has one winner and one or more losers, and the Electoral College made it official Monday: former Vice President Joe Biden is the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election and President Trump is the loser.”

“Trump’s willingness to cast doubt on our election system and call it fraudulent simply because he lost the election has resulted in millions of Americans losing faith in our democracy and its ability to bring us together,” Fowler observes. “This disgraceful behavior will go down in history as a permanent stain on Trump’s record in office.”

The president’s remarks about ratings appear to refer to reports indicating that CNN leads the pack in Electoral College vote coverage. The network averaged 2.34 million viewers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, far ahead of the 1.61 million viewers for Fox News.

But Fox News leads primetime, its lineup gets 2.87 million viewers on average.