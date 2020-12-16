WATCH: Tucker Carlson Claims Dr. Jill Biden is “Borderline Illiterate”

Advertisements

Through no fault of her own, Jill Biden’s educational background became a national topic of discussion this week. In a hacky and misogynistic op-ed published in the Wall St. Journal, a guy named Joseph Epstein claimed that the future first lady hasn’t earned the right to be called Doctor.

Rather than ignoring the widely panned column, Fox News had decided to lean into the faux controversy. During his Wednesday show, Tucker Carlson didn’t talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and the destruction it has caused. He talked about Jill Biden’s dissertation.

The Fox host told his viewers that his team had done a deep dive into Biden’s college paper. “Dr. Jill needs reading glasses,” he began. “Either that or she’s borderline illiterate. There are typos everywhere, including in the first graph of the introduction. Dr. Jill can’t write — she can’t really think clearly either. Parts of the dissertation seem to be written in a foreign language using English words.”

Tucker Carlson claims that Jill Biden is “borderline illiterate” pic.twitter.com/j05Hib4L3k — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 17, 2020

Carlson continued:

“They’re essentially pure nonsense, like pig Latin or dogs barking. The whole thing is just incredibly embarrassing. And not simply to poor, illiterate Jill Biden, but to the college that considered this crap scholarship. Embarrassing, in fact, to our entire system of higher education, to the nation itself. Jill Biden’s doctoral dissertation is our national shame. Are we overstating this? Well, you decide!”