Georgia GOP’s Assault On Absentee Voting Is Laughed Out Of Court Twice In One Day

Republicans waging an all-out assault on absentee voting in Georgia ahead of next month’s Senate runoffs had an awful day in court as GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were handed two defeats in a single day.

In a case dismissed by a federal judge Thursday afternoon, Georgia Republicans challenged the processing of absentee ballots cast in the upcoming runoffs.

🚨BREAKING: Federal Court DISMISSES @NRSC, @Perduesenate and @KLoeffler lawsuit seeking to disenfranchise Georgia voters casting absentee ballots in the Senate runoff election. Big win for @DSCC and Georgia voters.🥳 Second loss for GOP in GA TODAY.https://t.co/UnAUYNJ94G — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 17, 2020

In a lawsuit rejected earlier in the day, the GOP challenged the state’s “use of drop boxes, processing of absentee ballots prior to election day and signature match procedures.”

🚨BREAKING: Federal Court DISMISSES Republican challenges to Georgia’s use of drop boxes, processing of absentee ballots prior to election day and signature match procedures. 1st of 3 case brought by GOP to suppress the vote in upcoming Senate run-off.https://t.co/OISfpUlJRF — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 17, 2020

Both lawsuits sought to undermine absentee voting in the state, a method that has been predominately used by Democrats throughout this year’s deadly pandemic.

Republicans – including soon-to-be unemployed Donald Trump – falsely cry fraud over absentee votes leaning heavily toward Democrats, but the outgoing president spent an entire campaign urging his supporters to vote in person.

Georgia Republicans are terrified

The fact that Republicans are more interested in tossing out ballots than reaching out to voters is a clear sign that they are terrified of losing these two seats, which would effectively hand Democrats a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Given Joe Biden’s victory in the state in last month’s presidential election, as well as data that shows Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock polling neck-and-neck against their GOP opponents, Republicans in the state have good reason to be concerned.

What they don’t have a right to do – which two federal judges reaffirmed on Thursday – is disenfranchise Georgia voters.

