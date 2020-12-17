Mitch McConnell Has Confirmed 1 Judge For Every 1,340 Americans Dead Of COVID

2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

Senate Republicans still have not agreed to a pandemic relief package, but they have confirmed 1 judge for every 1,340 Americans dead of COVID.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) tweeted:

235 rightwing judges

0 new covid relief

0 new stimulus checks

0 new unemployment

314,991 dead Americans One more judge today. That’s one judge for every 1,340 dead Americans. pic.twitter.com/ulKPJI0Rcx — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 17, 2020

Advertisements

McConnell’s priorities are clear. He wants to fill the Judicial Branch with right-wing judges so that the unpopular Republican ideology will still influence American life even if Republicans are out of power in the Legislative and Executive Branches.

A Senate Majority Leader who worked for and cared about the American people would have passed more COVID relief before poverty began climbing to levels that have not been seen since the 1960s. If you live in Georgia and you think poverty, suffering, and death are an appropriate tradeoff for right-wing judges, then Mitch McConnell is your guy.

America could have a Senate that puts the needs of the American people first, and that Senate can become a reality if the Democratic candidates win the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Thousands of Americans are dying daily because Mitch McConnell is more interested in confirming judges than saving their lives.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook