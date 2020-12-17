Rachel Maddow: Trump Is Botching Vaccine Rollout As Millions Of Doses Are Stuck In A Warehouse

Advertisements

Rachel Maddow called out Donald Trump on Thursday for botching the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as thousands of Americans die from the virus each day.

The MSNBC host pointed out that millions of doses of the vaccine are sitting in a warehouse waiting for the Trump administration to tell Pfizer where to ship them.

“The reason their doses of vaccine are piled up in a warehouse is because the government won’t tell them where they want these doses shipped,” Maddow said. “They have no idea why the government isn’t telling them that.”

Advertisements

Video:

Rachel Maddow reports on Trump’s already-bungled vaccine rollout: “The reason their doses of vaccine are piled up in a warehouse is because the government won’t tell them where they want these doses shipped.” #maddow pic.twitter.com/qNaDRO8QoJ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 18, 2020

Maddow said:

We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse, but we get shipment directions from the U.S. government, and they haven’t give us any shipment instructions for what we should do with the millions of doses that we have just sitting here. More than 3,000 Americans are dying every day now, and the vaccine that keeps people from dying from this thing is piled up in a warehouse. And that’s per the company that makes it, so they’re in a position to know. And they say the reason their doses of vaccine are piled up in a warehouse is because the government won’t tell them where they want these doses shipped, and they have no idea why the government isn’t telling them that. They’re ready to go.

As Laura Bassett noted on Thursday night, “Pfizer says the Trump Administration has stopped giving them directions on where to send the vaccines, so the vaccines are just sitting there. They simply do not give a sh*t.”

Pfizer says the Trump Administration has stopped giving them directions on where to send the vaccines, so the vaccines are just sitting there. They simply do not give a shit https://t.co/JCt2ZwxBPh — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) December 18, 2020

Trump had one job, and he failed

For months, scientists and medical professionals have been tirelessly working to develop a safe and effective vaccine as COVID-19 wreaked havoc across the globe.

With the FDA issuing an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine last week, light was finally beginning to appear at the end of this long, dark tunnel.

But the moment it was handed over to the Trump administration, it all fell apart. As GOP strategist Rick Wilson often says, “Everything Trump touches dies.”

Donald Trump had one job – to quickly and competently distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to a country that desperately needs it – and he’s already fumbling the football.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter