Chris Hayes: Rupert Murdoch and Fox News Have “Waged War on Public Health”

Advertisements

On Friday, News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch was vaccinated against COIVD-19. The media mogul received the inoculation in England, where due to his age, he qualified to get the vaccine early on.

The 89 year-old man receiving the treatment would not be a big deal if Murdoch didn’t own Fox News. He is, however, is in charge of a network that has done everything in its power to spread misinformation about the coronavirus.

During his Friday night broadcast, Chris Hayes ripped into Murdoch and Fox for the hypocrisy. The MSNBC host began, “For the past nine months or so, Rupert Murdoch-owned media entities have by and large waged a war against public health and the scientific consensus on containing the coronavirus.”

Advertisements

Hayes continued, “And what makes it all the more infuriating is that, as we have noted, while Fox hosts have been dismissing the experts and suggesting that lockdowns don’t work and ridiculing people that avoid the office, and follow public health guidelines, many Fox News employees have been working remotely, literally at the same time.”

Chris Hayes blasts Rupert Murdoch for getting COVID vaccine as his Fox anchors push misinformation. pic.twitter.com/7ZmBnijj63 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 19, 2020

The MSNBC host closed the segment, “Murdoch even thanked essential workers and the staff of the National Health Service, an institution that is held up as this absolutely demonic specter by Fox News in American healthcare debates, and Murdoch also strongly encouraged people around the world to get the vaccine. Precisely the kind of group think tyrannical propaganda his network was railing against.”