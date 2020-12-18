Eric Bolling: Because of the GOP, Donald Trump May be the Last Republican President

Advertisements

The GOP really stood behind Donald Trump for a long time considering how absurd his election fraud claims were. While a few lawmakers were willing to refer to Joe Biden as the president-elect, most gave Trump time to stew and and grieve.

But after Joe Biden was awarded 306 Electoral College votes this week, Mitch McConnell congratulated Biden and Kamala Harris on their win. And this move opened the floodgates for other Republicans to acknowledge that Trump had, in fact, lost the 2020 election.

There are still plenty of true believers in the Conservative media world willing to push Trump’s lies. One of these believers is Eric Bolling, from the Sinclair Media network. During a recent broadcast, Bolling claimed that, because of the GOP’s willingness to stop fighting, there will never be another Republican president.

“Donald Trump will be the last Republican president in my lifetime,” the host began. “He may be the last GOP president ever again.”

Bolling continued, “The Republican Party is in disarray. They are split between the pro-Trump wing of the party and the establishment, old-school wing. Meanwhile, the left is united, laughing all the way to the White House.”

The host closed the segment, “Turncoat republicans like Mitt Romney, Anthony Scaramucci, Mr. Kellyanne Conway, and many more are the reason there will never be another Republican president. These Benedict Arnolds are ignoring the fact that 74 million people voted for Trump. He is a very popular president.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Sinclair Broadcasting: