Not a Joke: Mike Pence Announces Members of Space Force Will be Called Guardians

Over the last five years, it has basically been impossible to tell if Donald Trump was joking or not. He has claimed that noise from windmills causes cancer. Trump told reporters that Barack Obama left the military with no ammunition. He even alleged that Ted Cruz’s father was involved in the Kennedy assassination.

But one thing that sounded outlandish but turned out to be true was the creation of The Space Force. The new branch of the military has now become one of Trump’s signature accomplishments.

Today, Mike Pence announced the name that the members of the new branch will be referred to. He said in a statement, “It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians.”

The Vice President continued:

“Sailors, soldiers, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come. On behalf of your commander in chief, let me urge each and every one of you guardians to keep pushing, keep pushing, keep pushing the vision and the mission of the United States Space Force, which is to ensure that America remains as dominant in space … as we are on land and sea and air.” https://twitter.com/SpaceForceDoD/status/1340054052894326785

Plans for the Space Force are currently moving along. Against the wishes of military heads, it was recently announced that two Air Force bases will be incorporating the branch’s name.