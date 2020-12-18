NY Times Maggie Haberman Has a Theory as To Why Trump Won’t Get Vaccinated on TV

Advertisements

Now that there are multiple COVID vaccines available, lawmakers want to make sure people are taking the shot. If enough Americans don’t get inoculated, it will be difficult to completely eradicate the coronavirus.

So a number of prominent figures have promised to get the shot live on TV. This includes former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

On Friday, Vice President and head of the Coronavirus Task Force, Mike Pence, had his inoculation broadcast live. He told viewers:

“We gather here today at the end of a historic week to affirm to the American people that hope is on the way. Karen and I were more than happy to step forward before this week was out to take this safe and effective coronavirus vaccine that we have secured and produced for the American people. It’s truly an inspiring day.”

Advertisements

Donald Trump, though, has not made any plans to get a live vaccine. During a recent appearance on CNN, the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman had a theory as to why he hasn’t.

“I have a theory… I don’t think that he wants to be jabbed with a needle on live television,” she said. “I just don’t. I think that he considers that to be some kind of an act of weakness.”

The scribe continued, “This is one of those moments where none of us particularly want to roll up our arms and have our arms jabbed on television, necessarily, but it is important. And he is choosing not to do something that could help save lives.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of CNN: