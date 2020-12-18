Sen. Ron Johnson Blocks $1,200 Stimulus Checks 1 Week Before Christmas

Advertisements

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) blocked a bill that would have provided $1,200 stimulus checks to every American one week before Christmas.

Johnson blocked cash aid to Americans who are in dire need during the pandemic:

BREAKING: Senator Ron Johnson blocks $1,200 checks for Americans sought by Senator Josh Hawley. Johnson cites the deficit. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) December 18, 2020

Here is Johnson on the Senate floor claiming that tax cuts and deregulation help the economy more than stimulus checks:

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) objects to a relief bill, saying stimulus bills don't stimulate the economy. He instead proposes “lower regulation” and “a competitive tax system.” pic.twitter.com/tp7CYLY3mk — The Recount (@therecount) December 18, 2020

Unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums are running out. Millions of unemployed Americans could soon have no money and no home. Poverty is growing at a rate that hasn’t been seen since the 1960s.

Instead of providing the American people with reassurance that help is on the way before Christmas, Republicans are blocking aid and telling the American people that they will be saved by deregulation and tax cuts for corporations.

Senate Republicans have turned what should have been an easy political win into a campaign ad for Warnock and Ossoff in Georgia.

The Republican Senate majority is trying to use the pandemic relief bill to lay landmines that will sink Joe Biden’s presidency, but it is backfiring on them and reminding every American of why Democrats need to win the two seats in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Senate Republicans are harming Americans a week before Christmas, which is why the GOP majority has got to go.

