Trump Declares McConnell and GOP Need to Get “Tougher” or “You Won’t Have a Republican Party Anymore”

President Donald Trump lashed out at Republican leadership, saying that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his fellow senators need to get “tougher” or risk losing relevance: “You won’t have a Republican Party anymore,” the president wrote.

“We won the Presidential Election, by a lot,” the president added, furthering his false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. “FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away!”

The president’s message was immediately flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy, which prohibits individuals from spreading disinformation about the election on its platform. As Twitter noted, “Multiple sources called this election differently.”

The Electoral College certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Monday, effectively ending the president’s crusade––characterized by numerous dubious legal efforts––to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

But the president shows no signs of halting his messaging, even after McConnell put to rest possibilities of a Republican alliance when he acknowledged Biden’s win in a speech this week.

“The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years,” McConnell said earlier this morning. Other Republicans soon followed suit.

There is no evidence of widespread election fraud. The weekend ahead of the Electoral College vote, the Supreme Court tossed out a Texas lawsuit that sought to reverse the election results in key swing states––including Michigan and Georgia––that the president lost, effectively ending his attempts to prove that the election had been compromised. President Trump’s claims have also been debunked by federal agencies, which could find no evidence fraud took place.