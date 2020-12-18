Trump, Somehow Still Convinced He Could Win Georgia, Demands Its Governor Call a Special Session

Advertisements

President Donald Trump called out Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R), wondering aloud why Kemp has not called a special session to address his false claims about election fraud in the state.

A special session would be “So easy to do, why is he not doing it?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will give us the State. MUST ACT NOW!”

This isn’t the first time Trump has made this demand of Kemp. Earlier this month, told lawmakers that he will not call a special session to overturn election results despite Trump’s insistence that he appoint Republican electors who would support him despite having lost the state.

Kemp has been firm that Georgia’s election was free and fair.

“Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the Nov. 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution,” Kemp and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan said in a statement addressing calls for him to convene a special session.

Trump has often asserted that Georgia’s recount efforts are “fake” and claimed without evidence that state election officials are unable to verify signatures on absentee ballots.

His claim is incorrect. The Associated Press already conducted a fact check that showed “There is nothing in the consent decree that prevents Georgia election clerks from scrutinizing signatures.”

“The legal settlement signed in March addresses accusations about a lack of statewide standards for judging signatures on absentee ballot envelopes,” the AP continues, noting that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has said that verifying signatures is both possible and required by the state.