Mike Pence Is Officially House Hunting As Everyone But Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory

Advertisements

In another sign that just about everybody recognizes that Joe Biden will be in the Oval Office starting Jan. 20, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence is officially house hunting.

As The Washington Post reported on Saturday, “Vice President Pence has begun looking for a new home in the Washington suburbs, and he’s planning a valedictory foreign trip to begin the day Congress counts the electoral college votes.”

Vice President Pence has begun looking for a new home in the Washington suburbs, and he’s planning a valedictory foreign trip to begin the day Congress counts the electoral college votes. https://t.co/0xKEGFYnBs — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) December 19, 2020

Advertisements

Aside from Pence, the report notes that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is floating the idea of “opening a consulting firm with other White House aides and allies,” while Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow says he already has TV gigs lined up.

More via The Washington Post:

Cabinet secretaries are giving final media interviews and gifts to staff. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos recently granted an interview to the American Enterprise Institute, where she offered advice to her successor. “There’s one simple guiding principle I’d urge not just the next education secretary to embrace, but any educator and education leader: Put students first,” she said. There is no serious planning for a second term, and four officials say the West Wing is far more dormant than it once was, with aides spending their days on job interviews or working from home. The outer Oval Office, once a constant hubbub of traffic angling to see the president, no longer thrums with the same energy.

Trump is stuck in denial

Even as Donald Trump’s advisers accept that they will need new homes and jobs starting next month, the outgoing president continues to deny that Joe Biden won the November election.

On Saturday morning, Trump even tweeted, “[Biden] didn’t win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught.”

He didn’t win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools! https://t.co/d9Bgu8XPIj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

While Trump’s lies about the election may have initially been designed to give his MAGA mob motivation to continue pumping money into his personal post-election slush fund, Trump himself is starting to believe his own delusions.

As CNN has reported, “While Trump had begun to privately accept the reality that he lost the election late last month, advisers say Trump has now reversed and dug in deeper — not only spreading misinformation about the election, but ingesting it himself.”

Ultimately, whether Donald Trump accepts Joe Biden’s victory is a moot point. On Jan. 20, 2021, he will be forced to leave the White House one way or another.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter