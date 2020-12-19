Trump Finally Breaks Silence On Russian Cyber Attack – By Calling It Fake News And Blaming China

Advertisements

Donald Trump finally broke his silence on the massive Russian cyber attack – by calling it fake news and blaming China.

“The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality,” Trump whined in part one of a bonkers two-part tweet posted Saturday. “Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens.”

The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

In the second part, which has already been flagged by Twitter for disinformation, Trump said it “may be China” behind the attack. He even attempted to tie the hack to his bogus election fraud claims.

….discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA. @DNI_Ratcliffe @SecPompeo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Trump’s own people say Russia is almost certainly behind the cyber attack

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – one of Trump’s most loyal allies – admitted that Russia is almost certainly behind the cyber attack that breached a number of key government agencies.

As Josh Lederman of NBC News reported on Saturday, the attack targeted the Treasury Department, the Defense Department, the State Department, the U.S. National Security Agency, and other agencies.

Trump is downplaying a massive Russian cyber attack and blaming China instead, directly contradicting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. pic.twitter.com/HHMf31fPuq — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 19, 2020

There has been widespread, bipartisan alarm about the cyber breach all across the federal government. The Washington Post called it “grave and ongoing.”

As Politico’s Kyle Cheney pointed out after Trump broke his silence on Saturday, “Nearly all of government is on a war footing, demanding severe consequences for all-but-certain Russian hack — except Trump who provides cover for Russia and connects it to false claim of election hacking.”

Nearly all of government is on a war footing, demanding severe consequences for all-but-certain Russian hack — except Trump who provides cover for Russia and connects it to false claim of election hacking. pic.twitter.com/PuLlHR4oMZ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 19, 2020

Donald Trump may be leaving the White House in just over a month, but he remains a major and growing threat to America’s national security.

