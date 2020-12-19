Two Dozen GOP Senators Are Blocking COVID Relief Because They ‘Don’t See The Need’ For It

Advertisements

According to Democratic Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), there are about two dozen Republican senators who are making COVID relief negotiations difficult because “they don’t see the need” to pass any further legislation on the matter.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Sen. Coons said, “There are two dozen Republican senators who think we should not be doing anymore stimulus, who don’t see the need that you and I see every day – and that’s been our major problem.”

Video:

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) blasts some of his Republican colleagues who “don’t see the need” to pass more COVID relief legislation. pic.twitter.com/F2F0last3B — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 19, 2020

Sen. Coons said:

Democrats control the House and passed a big spending package months ago. Republicans control the Senate and refused to agree. So their proposal months ago was $500 billion. The Democratic proposal was $3 trillion. And trying to get anywhere in the middle is what has occupied eight months or seven months of fighting now. We are getting almost double the $500 billion that was offered by the Republicans, but there are two dozen Republican senators who think we should not be doing any more stimulus, who don’t see the need that you and I see every day. And that’s been our major problem because they control the Senate, they can refuse to take up a bill and vote on it.

Millions of Americans are struggling, and Republicans don’t seem to care

All the way back in May, the Democratic-controlled House passed a $3 trillion COVID package that would provide the American people much-needed relief as the pandemic continues to upend so many lives.

As Sen. Coons noted on Saturday, Republicans refused to take up that bill. Now, just before the holidays, millions of Americans are going hungry and struggling to pay the bills.

Republican lawmakers know how to act quickly when it comes to handing out tax breaks to wealthy corporations and individuals, but when it comes to helping millions of struggling Americans, they are missing in action.

