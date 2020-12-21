Barr Defies Trump And Says No To Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter Biden

2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

As he is getting ready to depart as Attorney General, William Barr told reporters that there is no need for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

Video:

Barr says he sees no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/2X22fXJ47t — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 21, 2020

Barr said, “That there is an investigation. I think that it is being handled responsibly and professionally. Currently, within the department and to this point, I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel, and I have no plan to do so before I leave.”

Barr also said that he sees no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate election fraud.

The Trump-appointed US Attorney in Delaware is already investigating Hunter Biden’s tax returns.

The reason why Barr is out as attorney general is that he has refused to go along with Trump’s conspiracies about election fraud.

The right is pushing hard for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden because they want to plant the false seeds of scandal in the Biden administration. President-Elect Biden told Stephen Colbert that he knows that Republicans are using his son to get to him.

Republicans have been trying to find dirt on Hunter Biden for years, and Barr’s refusal to appoint a special counsel is another sign that there is nothing there.

