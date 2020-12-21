Chris Christie: Donald Trump is Hurting Himself and Hurting the Country

Advertisements

Donald Trump and Chris Christie’s relationship can best be described as strange. The duo were friends for a long time, up until the 2016 Republican primaries. The two frequently insulted each other during the debates.

Once Trump won the nomination, though, Christie came around and became an ardent supporter. He even helped the president prepare to debate Joe Biden.

But while palling around with Trump, Christie caught a serious case of COVID-19. And since then, he hasn’t held his tongue while talking about the soon to be ex-president and his actions.

Advertisements

During a recent radio interview with Sirius XM’s Joel Pollack, the former New Jersey governor said of Trump:

“I think he’s hurting himself, and I think he’s hurting the country by keeping it going. I mean, the fact is, listen, I’m a big supporter of the president. I was the first one of his 2016 opponents to endorse him. We’ve been friends for 20 years. I prepared him for his debates in 2016, headed his transition in 2016, prepared him for his debates in 2020. But there’s no evidence that I’ve seen that there was fraud that occurred in this election that would change the result, nor have courts all across this country found any such evidence, either. We’ve continued to hear from people like Sidney Powell that, any day now, we’re going to hear about this evidence that’s going to blow this whole thing up, and we haven’t gotten it. We’re now nearly at Christmas.”

Christie recently posted a video about his experience with COVID-19 encouraging people not to take the virus lightly like he did.