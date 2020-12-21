Eric Bolling Say His Former Fox Colleagues Are Very Worried About Losing Ratings to OAN, Newsmax

Advertisements

Eric Bolling spent nearly 10 years working for Fox Business and Fox News. His departure was a controversial one. The long-time journalist left the network after he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple female co-workers.

Since leaving Fox, Bolling has been working for the Sinclair Broadcasting Network. He does, however, still talk to his former co-workers over at Fox. Adn according to Bolling, many of them are very worried about the rise of OAN and Newsmax.

The journalist made the comments during this weekend’s Turning Point USA conference. He was asked by TP USA activist Andrew Escude, “My question to you is why aren’t people likeTucker Carlson, Jesse Watters, Brian Kilmeade, Sean Hannity — why aren’t they leaving Fox News and joining networks like Newsmax or OANN?”

Bolling responded, “Here’s what happened guys, let’s be honest with you, I can talk about this, Donald Trump on November 3rd — Fox declared Biden the winner in Arizona. MAGA-world went ballistic, they said ‘I’m not watching Fox News,’ they switched over and they looked and they found Newsmax. Fox lost about 40% of their audience. 40 percent. That’s a big number.”

The former Fox anchor continued, “I have friends still there that say they are very, very nervous about it, they’re sucking wind on it and they don’t know how to turn it around.”

Fox News, of course, is still a ratings giant. Still, Newsmax and OAN are making inroads. Fox CFO Steve Tomsic recently said at an investor’s conference, “We don’t take lightly the potential for competition, whether it’s the existing sort of classic MSNBC or CNN or the sort of emerging ones like Newsmax and OAN.”