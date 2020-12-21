Joe Biden Does Everything Trump Won’t During On Camera COVID Vaccination

Advertisements

President-Elect Joe Biden got vaccinated for COVID on camera and thanked healthcare workers while urging the American people not to travel for Christmas unless they have to.

Video of Biden’s vaccination:

Joe Biden does something else that Trump will never do. He got vaccinated for COVID on camera and thanked frontline healthcare workers and scientists for the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/F5hzhArG66 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 21, 2020

After getting his shot, Biden spoke to the American people:



Look, what I want to say, we owe these folks an awful lot. The scientists and the people who put this together, the frontline workers, the people who were the ones who actually did the clinical work, it’s just amazing. And I wish we had time to take you through the whole hospital to see how busy and incredible you all are. And we owe you big, we really do. And one of the things is, I think that the administration deserves some credit, getting this off the ground with operation warp speed. And I also think that it’s worth saying that this is the great hope of doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about. I’m looking forward to the second shot, so is Jill. She had her shot earlier today. She loves shots, I know. But I’ve had so many.

But the important thing is that it’s worth stating that, you know, this is just the beginning. It’s one thing to get the vaccine out and now modern is going to be on the road as well. But it’s going to take time. It’s going to take time. In the meantime, I know I don’t want to sound like a sour note here, but I hope people listen to all of the experts, the Dr. Faucis on, talking about the need to wear masks during the Christmas and new year’s holidays, wear masks and socially distance. If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel. Don’t travel.

It’s really important because we’re still in the thick of this. It’s one thing to have the vaccine show up at a hospital. It’s another thing to get the vaccine from that vial into a needle, into an arm, and there’s millions of people out there that are going to need this, and frontline workers first. I just want to thank everyone for all that they have done. Some real heroes. Real heroes. And you’re among them. Thank you.

Biden did what a president is supposed to do. He didn’t refuse to get vaccinated while plotting martial law possibilities after losing an election.

Joe Biden is leading by example, and even though the next few months of the pandemic are going to be difficult the country will be in better hands with the Biden administration in charge.

