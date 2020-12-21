Maddow Drops Bombshell: Rudy Giuliani Is Under ‘Very Active Federal Criminal Investigation’

Advertisements

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has spent the weeks since the election trying to cook up conspiracy theories about voter fraud, but it turns out he is the one under investigation.

According to Rachel Maddow, Giuliani is the “subject of a ‘very active federal criminal investigation’ by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.”



The MSNBC host said that SDNY prosecutors are looking into potentially “obtaining Mr. Giuliani’s electronic communications.”

Maddow also added that the investigation isn’t only ongoing, but it may be intensifying at a time when Giuliani is leading Trump’s post-election legal team.

Advertisements

Video:

Rachel Maddow reports breaking news that Rudy Giuliani is under a “very active” federal investigation. #maddow pic.twitter.com/Vnvha5D9a1 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 22, 2020

Maddow reported:

Mr. Giuliani is also simultaneously the subject of a ‘very active federal criminal investigation’ by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. We can report tonight, according to two sources familiar with the investigation, that federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have expressed interest in and have discussed the possibility of trying to obtain Mr. Giuliani’s electronic communications. Broadly speaking, the federal prosecutors have talked about trying to obtain those communications for a case against Mr. Giuliani that is not just ongoing, it may now be ramping up. Let me just say that one more time because this is — this is breaking news. Federal prosecutors have expressed interest in and the possibility of taking the extraordinary step of obtaining Rudy Giuliani’s electronic communications for an ongoing and perhaps accelerating federal criminal investigation of Mr. Giuliani. Now, whether prosecutors would take that step of accessing his electronic communications by way of asking a court for a search warrant or by asking a grand jury to subpoena the records, we don’t know. Either of those are potential avenues for federal prosecutors seeking access to these kinds of materials. Now, we’ve been reporting this story with our colleagues at NBC News. They have just posted their story about this matter online at nbcnews.com. But one of our sources tonight tells us that this case at SDNY involving Mr. Giuliani is, quote, very active.

NBC confirmed Maddow’s news on Monday night, reporting, “Federal prosecutors have discussed making a legal request for Rudy Giuliani’s electronic communications, two sources familiar with the probe tell NBC News, a sign that the investigation into President Donald Trump’s personal attorney remains active and may soon be ramping up.”

The revelation comes as Trump considers pre-emptive pardon for Giuliani

The news that Rudy Giuliani is the subject of an active federal criminal investigation comes as Trump is reportedly considering a pre-emptive pardon for the former New York City mayor.

Giuliani denied that reporting, of course, but it now seems as plausible as ever – particularly given Monday night’s reporting – that he would seek a pardon from Trump before he leaves office next month.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter