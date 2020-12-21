MyPillow Guy’s Election Fraud Rant Was So Preposterous That Even Newsmax Had To Cut Him Off

Advertisements

Right-wing media outlet Newsmax was forced to cut off MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on live television on Monday night just as he was starting to spew crackpot conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines.

The moment came at a time when Newsmax, Trump’s new favorite propaganda network, has come under legal pressure for spewing lies about election fraud.

“The biggest fraud is the Dominion machines,” Lindell said. “At 11:15 on election night, our great president, because of everything he’s —”

Sebastian Gorka, another Trump sycophant, was forced to cut off Lindell and steer the discussion back to the MyPillow guy’s cult-like adoration of Trump.

Video:

Host Seb Gorka cuts MyPillow guy Mike Lindell short after Lindell starts to push conspiracy theories about voting machines. (Under legal duress, Newsmax just had to run segments debunking its own lies about voting machines.) pic.twitter.com/smSo6aBbeB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020

The exchange:

MIKE LINDELL: I believe in this president, and I’ll tell ya what. … You talked about all this fraud, doctor. The biggest fraud is the Dominion machines. And, at 11:15 on election night, our great president because of everything he’s ––– SEBASTIAN GORKA: Mike, we’re not going to get into the minutiae of the details. I want to ask you – because this show is about courage. … I want to know why you, Mike Lindell, are supporting the president in these legal cases. LINDELL: Well, because everything is on the line here.

MyPillow guy is flushing his money away for Trump

It’s no surprise that Mike Lindell is going on live television and spewing debunked conspiracy theories about Donald Trump’s election loss.

After all, as The Daily Beast reported, the MyPillow founder has already pumped more than $1 million into pro-Trump election lawsuits.

As the report noted, “[H]e is financially backing the post-election work of several legal teams and Trumpist lawyers, including Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, the latter of whom is a former top member of the president’s legal team.”

Of course, money isn’t the only thing that Lindell has flushed away for Donald Trump. Any credibility that he may have once had is gone, too.

