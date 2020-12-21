Trump Calls Charlie Kirk In The Middle Of A Speech To Cry About His Election Loss

Advertisements

Offering the nation more evidence that he isn’t even pretending to do any actual work in the closing days of his presidency, Donald Trump phoned into a conservative conference on Monday to ramble about how he won the election in a landslide.

Trump’s phone call came in the middle of the Turning Point USA conference in Florida, when Charlie Kirk – the organization’s founder – was delivering a speech. Trump quickly took the opportunity to spew baseless election conspiracy theories.

“We won this election in a landslide,” the outgoing president whined. “They dropped hundreds of thousands of ballots in each state. It’s all documented.”

“We need backing from, like, the Justice Department and other people have to finally step up,” Trump added.

Video:

Turning Point members cheer like they’re seeing The Beatles in 1964 as Trump ticks through his familiar election fraud lies and says “we need backing from, like, the Justice Department, and other people have to finally step up.” “4 more years!” they chant in response. pic.twitter.com/3ou8NpnHye — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 21, 2020

Trump said:

That sounds like a big crowd of beautiful people. … I appreciate everybody there. I have spoken for Charlie numerous times, and we’ve always had a great time. We are fighting really for the country, because this election – we won this election in a landslide. They dropped hundreds of thousands of ballots in each state. It’s all documented. The problem is we need a party that’s going to fight. And we have some great congressmen and women that are doing it, and we have others. Some great fighters. But we won this in a landslide, they know it, and we need backing from, like, the Justice Department and other people have to finally step up. But I just want to thank Charlie for the support. Charlie’s always been there. I watched you the other night with Steve Hilton, who’s a great guy, too. And I will tell you, we appreciate it, Charlie.

As the nation burns, Trump calls Charlie Kirk

The United States is currently in the midst of multiple crises, from the pandemic to the economic downturn to a massive Russian cyber attack that Donald Trump still refuses to acknowledge.

Instead of managing these emergencies and acting like he cares that millions of Americans are suffering under his failed leadership, Trump is calling Charlie Kirk and raging about nonexistent voter fraud and ballot dumps.

Donald Trump’s obsession with overturning an election he lost serves only as a reminder of just how mentally broken he is. The mess Joe Biden is set to inherit will only worsen as the outgoing president spends his final days in office ranting and raving instead of working.

